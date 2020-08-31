Thanks for signing up!

The economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic has already taken so much from us, but each new day proves there’s always more to lose.

Today’s horrible proof: the apparent closure of legendary Sydney karaoke bar Ding Dong Dang, a likely casualty of the virus’ impact on the city’s nightlife.

Taking to the Sydney subreddit on Sunday night, user /u/dbrowndownunder shared an image of the bar’s defunct sign, unceremoniously dumped on the footpath outside the Surry Hills establishment.

“RIP to another Sydney landmark,” they wrote. “Thank you, Ding Dong Dang, for many nights drunkenly belting away into the wee hours of the morning.”

The user claimed a cleaning crew was stationed at the premises around 5pm, heralding the end of one of the city’s most beloved late-night joints.

The Australian appears to have confirmed the bar’s closure, today writing the Randle St bar shut its doors for the last time due to COVID-19’s economic chaos.

The thread has filled with fond recollections of the venue and the various substances consumed therein, with one punter declaring the place was “Always a strong decision for 3am kickons.”

“May there be another Ding Dong Dang waiting for us after the pandemic,” they added.

Calls to a Ding Dong Dang’s phone number went unanswered on Monday afternoon (in fairness, there’s no godly reason for a karaoke bar to be open on a Monday afternoon).

Another good one, gone too soon.