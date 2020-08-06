David Dobrik, who is literally a 7-year-old rich kid in the body of an adult, is now the host of his own *checks notes* dodgeball show.

Is there anything more David Dobrik than this? Probably not.

The show, entitled Dodgeball Thunderdome, is basically a televised game of dodgeball, but points if you already worked that one out. But unlike your usual high school PE game, the show will feature people from all walks of life, including professional athletes and people who have never played a sport in their life.

“I’m super excited to be working with Discovery on Dodgeball Thunderdome,” Dobrik said in a press release yesterday. “Dodgeball was always everyone’s favourite game in gym class and hosting this show brings back many sweaty memories of dominating in Vernon Hills.”

Clearly, when he said dodgeball is everyone’s favourite game, he wasn’t the weird musical theatre kid with no ball-sports skills (me).

But, as you’d expect with anything David Dobrik puts his name to, this isn’t your average dodgeball game. Players will also have to face obstacles like a spring-loaded balance beam that hovers over a pool of mud. You know, normal things.

The show initially kicks off on the US’ Discovery Channel on August 19. There’s no Australian release date yet, but being David Dobrik, we can only assume it’ll be picked up somewhere in the not-too-distant future. Netflix, I’m looking at you.