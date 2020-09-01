Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has announced not one but two plans to bring the whole state out of lockdown. The only problem is, we have to wait until Sunday before he elaborates on what these plans actually are.

In previous press conferences, Andrews has uttered the word “plan” over twenty times, despite not actually articulating one.

Today, we got a little bit more with news that the Victorian countryside will be able to ease its Stage 3 restrictions sooner than Melbourne.

“Given the low number of cases in regional Victoria and the fact that our strategy there has been very successful — only due to the work that each and every country Victorian is doing — we can today announce that on Sunday we’ll speak about two roadmaps towards opening up,” Andrews said at his routine presser on Tuesday.

“One for metropolitan Melbourne, and a second road map that may have different component parts for regional Victoria.

“That will be based on case numbers. It will be based on the science, the evidence and the best of medical advice.”

Metro areas (read: Melbourne) are currently in a much more serious situation than many rural areas. The city accounts for the bulk of coronavirus cases in the state, while cases in rural areas are mainly centred around a handful of towns like Geelong, Bendigo and Ballarat.

Both areas also have very different needs, too, so it makes sense that they have two different plans. We just don’t know what they are. Yet.

Good things take time, and so do good plans, apparently. Let’s revisit this one on Sunday.