Watching Dan Andrews’ unyielding daily press conferences has become something of an anxiety-riddled ritual for Victorians in lockdown. Every day the Victorian Premier fronts the media, delivers the details on the daily coronavirus numbers, and then calmly either paints a picture of how fucked things are out there and the measures being put in place to reel it in, or give a real backhanded compliment to the efforts of Victorians while stressing the work still to be done. After 50-odd days straight of this, we’ve all become pretty intimately familiar with Andrews’ idiosyncrasies and repeated habits; the way he dresses on a given day of the week, the times he starts his press conferences and what that means for the messaging he delivers, even the way he starts each and every press conference off. Turns out none of that is lost on Andrews himself.

On Facebook this morning, the Victorian Premier made what would otherwise be a pretty unimportant update to his Page’s profile picture. But in doing so, he (or his social media team) gave himself a very cheeky little roast.

The new profile picture, updated just a short time ago, comes complete with the caption “everyone right to go?” skewering the line he uses to open up every one of his pressers.

Andrews is certainly no stranger to Facebook. Not only is he a regular presence on the platform, but his trademark cadence has long been the subject of parody, sporting an entire Facebook group where people talk like him. That particular pile of shitposters is well over 20,000 in number.

Honestly though? That’s a decent little self-bake. You’ve gotta be able to laugh at yourself, I guess. Even in these ~unprecedented times~.