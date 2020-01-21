A Brisbane man is in isolation and undergoing tests, after returning from a trip to China with symptoms of a new coronavirus that has so far been linked to the deaths of three people.

Queensland Health authorities say that the man, who presented with a respiratory illness, is currently at home and is expected to undergo further tests.

A representative for Queensland Health told News Corp:

“Because the man travelled to Wuhan, coronavirus is one of the conditions he is being tested for. The man will remain in isolation until his symptoms have resolved. We urge anyone who has developed any respiratory symptoms within 14 days of travel to Wuhan to see their GP immediately.”

The new disease, known as 019-nCoV, is the same type of virus as SARS. There have been more than 200 confirmed cases so far, mainly around the epicentre of the outbreak in Wuhan.

Outside of China, cases have been identified in Japan, South Korea and Thailand. A number of Asian and US airports have begun screening passengers from affected areas.

Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy said that “additional appropriate border measures” are being taken here but that there is currently no need for alarm.

Coronaviruses can cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to deadlier conditions like SARS. A “novel coronavirus” is a new strain not identified in humans before.

Symptoms of the current illness include respiratory problems, fever and shortness of breath. In severe cases, infection can lead to pneumonia, kidney failure and death.