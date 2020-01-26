There are now four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia, with reports that three men have been hospitalised in New South Wales, as well as one in Victoria.

Per SBS News reports, the three NSW patients arrived on separate flights from China between the 6th and the 20th of January, from Wuhan and Shenzhen.

A man aged in his 50s, who was the first confirmed coronavirus case in Australia, traveled to Melbourne from Guangzhou on January 19.

Health authorities believe that only one of these people, a 53-year-old man who touched down in New South Wales on January 20, is likely to have been contagious on his flight.

Authorities are now seeking to contact other passengers who flew to Australia from Wuhan on China Eastern flight MU749 on that day.

Passengers who traveled on China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou at the relevant time are also being contacted as a precaution.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said that anyone who suspects they are experiencing symptoms should “call ahead to speak to their GP or emergency department.”

“If the GP considers novel coronavirus testing is needed they will be referred to the emergency department for testing,” he continued.

55 people have died of coronavirus in China since the disease began to spread, with president Xi Jinping warning of a “grave situation.”

The novel coronavirus has also been detected in Australia, Malaysia, Nepal, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, France, Canada and the United States.