The fourth case of the coronavirus in Sydney has been confirmed to be a 21-year-old woman who had been living in campus accomodation at the University of NSW.

There are currently five confirmed cases of the deadly disease across Australia, with four of them within New South Wales.

The Sydney-based university student returned from Wuhan, China last week and developed symptoms of the deadly virus within 24 hours. Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak.

The woman presented herself to the Emergency Department and is currently being treated at Westmead Hospital.

According to a statement from the University of NSW, the student had no close contact with other pupils within the Kensington student housing complex and did not attend any classes at the university after returning from China.

“The student adhered to advice and precautions since arriving from Wuhan on January 22… [she] did not attend any classes at the university and stayed on her own in campus accommodation,” the university said, according to the ABC.

It has also been confirmed by NSW Health that the woman was not infectious on the plane, and has had no high-risk contact with other members of the public since returning to Sydney.

NSW Chief Health Officer Kerry Chant has confirmed that low-level contacts the woman may have had are currently being traced.

All inbound flights from China to Australia will be met by border security officers until further notice to ensure all unwell passengers are identified and treated before entering the public.

So far, the coronavirus has resulted in 80 fatalities out of 2,744 confirmed cases across the globe. More than 25 million people across China have been put into lockdown amid fears of the virus spreading further.

As the 2020 school year is about to commence, pupils at risk of infection are warned to “stay home without a medical certificate” to avoid further spread of the virus, while principals are being urged by the Federal Government to take the threat as a serious matter.