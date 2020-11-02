Coles will now be slinging refurbished Apple iPhone 7’s in a supermarket near you as part of their brand new deal with Boost Mobile, and with an asking price of just $259, I guess all my Gen Z nephews and nieces are getting phones for Christmas.

The promotional price for the refurb product is $259, while the normal charge will be $299, because we all know that in this life, nothing, including bargains, lasts forever.

The phones will come with a Boost Mobile sim card included, which is rather convenient, and also come bundled up with a 12-month warranty.

“Coles has had a strong mobile phone offering for many years, and this partnership with Boost to offer quality refurbished smartphones is another great way we can deliver value for our customers in a more sustainable way,” said Coles General Manager of Non-Food, Jonathan Torr in a press release.

All sales kick off on November 4th across every state in Australia except Victoria and Queensland.

Unfortunately, you lot will have to wait for a further date to get your grubby mittens on these touch screens.

Currently, the iPhone 12 is looking to ask for upwards of $2300, so if you haven’t been saving for the last seventy years, at least there is comfort in knowing you’ve got a backup.

“Australians are looking for cost-effective options more than ever before and we are excited that, after being the first to market refurbished phones last year, we can now partner with another trusted Aussie brand in Coles to take refurbished smartphones mainstream like never before!” said Peter Adderton, Boost Mobile founder, in a press release.

“The bundle comes with a $10 Boost Mobile introductory SIM, but savvy customers can then purchase a Boost Long Expiry recharge such as our $200 prepaid SIM, which will give them 100GB of data plus unlimited talk and text within Oz, to use over 12 months.”

If you’re in the market for a refurb but still like the idea of getting on board with a discounted phone plan, Nu Mobile and Boost plans might be more your speed. Check out some of their options below: