Clothing The Gaps Have Released A Powerful Video To Show Strength And Resilience Post Referendum

In the wake of the ‘No’ result to the Voice referendum, Australia’s Indigenous and First Nations communities have shown phenomenal perseverance to their rejected proposal, with this resilience being put on full display in an incredible new video by Indigenous fashion label Clothing The Gaps.

The video, titled ‘65,000 Years Strong’ depicts a young Aboriginal girl living her life surrounded by her Indigenous culture and community, and aims to “provide a reminder of the unbreakable strength and resilience of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders Community,” as stated in Clothing The Gaps’ press release.

The inspiring video, which now has over 30K likes across social media platforms, was created to raise awareness for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders’ social and emotional wellbeing now that the referendum has concluded with a negative result.

Featuring in the clip is the new song by Saibai & Dauan singer-songwriter, Jess Hitchcock, titled “Unbreakable,” from her new album of the same name.

“While so many will be feeling bruised and battered, we hope this video reminds Community that we are 65,000 years strong,” shared Clothing The Gaps on Instagram, lifting up their followers.

“We will make it. We always have, we walk in the footsteps of Giants,” they continue, referencing the mural of the Aboriginal Advancement league that features in the video, which depicts generations of Aboriginal leaders who fought for Indigenous causes and justice throughout history.

Even just during the campaigning of the referendum the resilience from First Nations peoples in the face of misinformation – and downright racism – that was shown is something that should be commended.

And yet actually, it really shouldn’t have to be.

Thankfully, the reception of the video has been overwhelmingly positive, with many comments spreading the love and thanking Clothing The Gaps for sharing.

“This is a national heartbreak and while we didn’t get the majority, we did get so many more people who will stand beside us and fight with us,” commented author Lauren Dubois.

In their press release Clothing The Gaps reflected on the pain faced during the campaign, saying: “It has been a challenging time for the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Community in the lead up to the Referendum while Non-Indigenous Australians debated and ultimately decided whether First Nations people should have a voice in this country.”

Laura Thompson, founder and CEO of Clothing The Gap, says she hopes the film “feels like a warm hug. We will go forward from here, we always have.”

When the nation around you gives you the cold-shoulder, let’s hope that this warm hug gets delivered to all who need it.