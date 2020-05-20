Click Frenzy 2020 is well under way folks, and it is a doozy. As always, every year the 99% off Go Nuts deals are the true highlight.

We’ve seen some insane deals in the past, like $2 Airpods for sale, for example – and while those are back again, there are HEAPS more batshit savings to be had, if you play your cards right.

Basically, to be eligible for the Go Nuts 99% off deals, you need to sign up to the Click Frenzy site. You also need to stay logged in.

Then! Like a fun game, the site will give you a pop-up notification.

Logged in users will receive a pop up notification each time a Go Nuts deal goes live. This notification will include a question that you will need to answer within 30 minutes. The pop up will appear on your screen no matter what page you are on in the site. Answers will be ranked by accuracy first, speed second.

From there, if you’re successful you’ll be contacted on your mobile by Click Frenzy with your unique sale discount code!

So it’s like you get to play a game AND win 99% off, a real me vibe to be honest.

The deals are absolute madness. Cop these 12 beauties:

1. Anastasia Beverly Hills Makeup Kit, $1

2. Apple iPhone 11 64GB, $12

3. Nikon D3500 DSLR Camera, $6

4. Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $2

5. Apple MacBook Air 13″ Laptop, $17

6. Drunk Elephant Midi Committee Kit, $1

7. Nintendo Switch Lite, $3

8. Sodastream Source Element, $1

9. PlayStation 4 Console, $4

10. UE Boom 3 Bluetooth Speaker, $1

11. KitchenAid Mixer, $6

12. Razor E Prime Air Electric Scooter, $7

The deals roll in at random, and no one knows when they’ll drop. Your best bet is to stay logged in to the Click Frenzy site and have it up at all times, so you’re ready to go. I know I will.

