City of Sydney council has announced the return of ‘full parking enforcement’ later this month, as things slowly return to normal.

Today, the council stated that parking inspectors would be hittin’ the roads once again on May 25. “Feedback from residents and businesses tells us it is now appropriate to resume enforcing parking restrictions so that available parking is fairly distributed,” the council said in a statement.

The issuing of parking fines in Sydney’s CBD had been scrapped about a month ago, amid the pandemic.

“From Monday, May 25, the City will resume full parking enforcement to make sure everyone has safe, fair and equal access to parking. Motorists must park legally and adhere to signposted parking restrictions and pay for parking in ticketed areas.”

It was (secretly) fun while it lasted.

In brighter news, the statement also confirmed that the majority of the city’s public spaces would be reopening tomorrow. “All of the City’s public playgrounds, skate parks and outdoor fitness areas will reopen from Friday 15 May 2020. These playgrounds and play spaces are inspected and cleaned regularly.”