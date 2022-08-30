Ex-school teacher Chris Dawson has been formally found guilty of the murder of his wife Lynette Dawson, who disappeared from Sydney’s Northern Beaches in 1982.

But now the murder trial is officially over, what happens next? And will The Teacher’s Pet podcast — which was first published in 2018 and investigated Lyn’s disappearance — be put back online?

Here’s what we know so far.

What will happen next to Chris Dawson?

After Justice Ian Harrison found Dawson guilty of murder, he was taken into custody. According to 9News, Dawson’s going to be taken to Silverwater Jail before his sentencing. A date for the sentencing hearing hasn’t been set yet, but we’ll update you as soon as we know more.

The Guardian reported that Dawson’s lawyer, Greg Walsh, told the judge that Dawson would probably apply for bail before the hearing.

Will Chris Dawson appeal?

Walsh also commented on the possibility of an appeal outside the court on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that it’s probable of course that [Chris Dawson] will appeal against his conviction,” Walsh said, according to the ABC.

He confirmed that Dawson “has always asserted, and he still does, his absolute innocence of the crime of which he’s been convicted”.

What are Lyn Dawson’s family’s hopes for the case?

As for Lyn Dawson’s family, they’re calling for Dawson to give up the location of Lyn’s body, which has never been found.

“She’s still missing. We still need to bring her home,” Lyn’s brother Greg Simms said, per the ABC.

“We would ask Chris also to find it in himself, to allow us to bring her home for a peaceful rest.”

Simms also described the verdict as being “for Lyn”.

When will The Teacher’s Pet be available again?

Official messaging on podcast providers says that the show’s unavailable due to the “ongoing court case”. But with Dawson found guilty today, we’re wondering when it will return so we can binge the whole thing again. Chances are it might stay offline until Chris Dawson goes through the appeal process. Watch this space!

The Australian did air a second podcast called The Teacher’s Trial, which has followed each week of the murder trial if you’re interested in the case.