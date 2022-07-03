In what is both “dudes rock” and “extremely illegal” energy, a man in Chile who was accidentally paid a stonking AU$260,244 instead of his usual AU$787 has quit his job and run off with the money.

We do not condone theft but in this economy, can you blame the fella? We’re on the verge of developing scurvy thanks to skyrocketing vegetable prices and don’t even get me started on not being able to afford to drive from A to B at the moment.

The bloke, who worked at Consorcio Industrial de Alimentos, did do the right thing and told his manager about the big ol’ overpayment, who then flagged it with HR.

Per Fortune magazine, the company — which makes cold cuts — asked him to head to the bank and return the bacon he had inadvertently brought home.

And toddle off to the bank he did. But alas, instead of paying back the money he withdrew it.

Look, again, it is obviously bad but is anyone surprised? Finders keepers, losers weepers et cetera.

After several days of what I can only imagine to be extremely frazzled calls and WhatsApp messages, the man’s lawyer told the company that he had resigned.

And none of his coworkers have seen, nay heard from him since.

Stealing money and ghosting? Mans sounds like the worst Tinder date of all time.

The company has decided to file a complaint charging the bloke with misappropriation of funds, in an attempt to recoup some of the dough.

No arrests have been made and it seems like no one knows where TF the man has yeeted off to.

Several things are for sure, however, which is that he is currently on his Bonnie and Clyde shit and someone in payroll is in major doo doo.