A Couple Had Their Camper Trailer Stolen Whilst They Were Asleep Inside & That’s My Worst Nightmare

A Victorian couple were sleeping in their camper trailer when someone tried to steal it and that is the most horrifying camping experience I could imagine.

Brock Momcilovic and his girlfriend Jedha Kinder were sleeping in their camper trailer alongside their two dogs at the Cumberland River rest stop on the Great Ocean Road on Saturday, when a man jumped inside their car and drove off — with their trailer still attached.

“We were asleep and my partner woke up and said the car was running. She tried to wake me and jumped out of bed,” Momcilovic told 9News.

“I woke up and the car was already on the move.”

The two dogs and Kinder were dragged 200 metres up the road before the canvas annex ripped.

“When I fell out of the camper, the dogs landed on my lap. When I got out, the dogs scattered,” she said.

All the while, Momcilovic was hanging onto the back of the trailer as the car, and the thief, travelled 8km towards Lorne.

“I was holding onto the trailer and I thought I was in the dream, then realised I wasn’t,” he said.

“I held on for as long as I could, we made it to Lorne. I found my phone and called police and I opened up Google Maps to see where I was.

“I jumped off the trailer when the car stopped. I went to the police station and my partner was with friends.

“We all met up at the police station together.”

In a twist of fate, the car did end up coming to a stop just around the corner from the police station with Momcilovic saying it was because “the clutch blew out.”

The thief fled the scene on foot with the car keys.

The couples dogs were also found, one near the campsite and the other near a cliff face, with the pair of pups being reunited with each other and with their owners.

Truly cooked. This is the stuff nightmares are made of.

The unknown man who attempted to steal the couple’s car is yet to be found, with police urging any individuals who have information to call Crime Stoppers.