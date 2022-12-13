I think a lot of us are in a bit of a pickle right now. On the one hand, we’re in desperate need of a holiday. It’s been a hectic year — actually, a hectic few years — and there’s nothing more relaxing than leaving your laptop at home and heading to the beach for a little R and R.

On the other hand, we’re all feeling the pinch of the cost of living and luxuries like holidays are pretty much off the table. Bummer!

Luckily for you Victorian babes, we have unearthed a few secret little places in this great state you can go to get that much needed holiday reset — without completely blowing your budget. Turns out you CAN have your cake and eat it too! Someone alert the press.

Where To Go In Vic For A Cheap Holiday

Wye River

Wye River is a TEENY tiny little town on the Great Ocean Road, sandwiched between beach holiday capitals Apollo Bay and Lorne. There’s a couple of campsite options at Wye River that sit right on the river as it opens out into the ocean. Talk about a front row seat. This is the perfect place for a cheap camping holiday if you’re looking to completely disconnect from it all.

Horseshoe Lagoon

Located just on the outskirts of Cobram, Horseshoe Lagoon is a stunning, totally tranquil campsite right on the mighty Murray River. This spot is rich in stunning bushland, but not located so far away from town that you can’t pop down and grab an icy pole on a hot summer’s day.

90 Mile Beach

Now this is living. Camp literally right on the beach at the 90 Mile Beach campground in Gippsland. According to Aircamp, there are actually places along this beautiful beach where you can camp for free — if you don’t mind roughing it a little bit. If you’d like facilities like a powered site, there are proper campgrounds too.

The Grampians

If you’re up for a bit of bushwalking and hiking, the Grampians in Halls Gap might be the spot for you. You’ll spot a bunch of wildlife including kangaroos and native birds — and if you have a little more cash to throw around than your average camper, there’s glamping options too. Ooh la la.

Separation Creek

Here’s another excellent place to go if you’re keen for a bit of a sea change. Also located along the Great Ocean Road, Separation Creek is located right on the beach — but if you’re looking for a bit more bush action, you’re in luck. Separation Creek is right up close to some of the most beautiful waterfalls in Victoria. Take a quiet walk deep into the bush and totally escape the rest of the world.

