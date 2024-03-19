Alleged Burglar Performs Chaotic Yoga Routine Before Robbery In Viral CCTV Footage

Footage of an alleged burglar has gone viral for capturing the moments before she allegedly broke into a bakery. The reason it caught everyone’s attention: she was doing some yoga. As they say, it’s important to break yourself in before you break yourself in… allegedly.

In the video, which now has over 880K views on TikTok, and 6 million views on X (formerly Twitter), an individual was captured on CCTV dressed in an all black outfit. Suitable attire for everything from aerobics routines to robbing baked goods stores.

READ MORE A Display Car In A Sydney Westfield Went Rogue And Ploughed Into A Myer Makeup Stand

Initially shared to TikTok by staff of Phillippa’s Bakery store in Richmond, Melbourne, the footage of the flexible individual was given a cheeky caption: “Seems like yoga is a must before breaking in.”

The footage was then reshared by 9News, which garnered more than 111K on TikTok.

#melbourne ♬ original sound – 9News Melbourne @9newsmelbourne Criminals need to warm up too… An accused burglar has caught the eye of a bakery in Richmond, after they stumbled upon CCTV vision of the woman stretching out before making her move. Phillippa’s Bakery says the woman stole a baker’s shoes, an almond croissant, an ipad and cleaning product on March 3 between 3am and 4am. #9News #bakery #richmond

The yoga routine is hilarious AF due to it 1) being before an alleged robbery, and 2) being such a bizarre routine given the requirements of the potential task ahead.

I haven’t robbed a bakery, but if I were (allegedly) about to do so, I can’t imagine needing such a thorough routine. It’s not like they have laser beams and tripwires. It’s a bakery in Melbourne.

Some funny commenters on social media also jokingly supported the individual on the basis that… she got moves y’all.

i hope i get selected as a juror in melbourne so my queen can go home free — samira (@samirasamatalis) March 19, 2024

“She thinks she’s Catwoman,” commented various others.

Additionally other users noted the hilarious song choice of fast paced drums turned what was already a cooked video into a chaotic masterpiece. Chefs kiss.

the song and the sped up footage 😭 — samira (@samirasamatalis) March 19, 2024

Police have charged a 44-year-old woman for the alleged break in which they say occurred at 3am of March 3.

She will appear in Melbourne Magistrates’ Court in May.

I’m convinced that Australia is just the Florida of the world. — Porkinmorkin (@porkinmorkin) March 19, 2024

The unidentified yoga enthusiast has been charged with theft, burglary and going equipped to steal.

She has not been charged with busting a groovy move.

Because at the end of the day, the real crime would be not stretching… and ya know, theft.