Bruce Willis’ Family Reportedly Counting Down Days W/ Beloved Actor As His Dementia Worsens

The family of beloved action movie star Bruce Willis is taking it one day at a time as the actor’s health deteriorates. Back in February, the 68-year-old was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Bruce has good days and bad days, but in the last two months, there are many more bad days than good,” a source familiar with the matter told US Magazine.

“This experience has brought the whole family even closer together. No one knows how much time Bruce has left, so they’re soaking up every moment they get with him.”

“Bruce has around-the-clock care, but at least one family member is always with him.”

A separate source informed the magazine that the Willis family has begun living in the same house to spend more time with one another.

“They’re all there all the time,” they said.

“Once Bruce was diagnosed, everyone came together to keep his memory of the family intact and to be there as a constant reminder [that they] love him. [Everything] revolves around him.”

Bruce is married to Emma Heming-Willis and has five daughters, three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with Heming-Willis.

Back in October, long-time friend and writer Glenn Gordon Caron told the New York Post that Bruce had become non-verbal.

“He used to be a voracious reader — he didn’t want anyone to know that,” Caron told the paper.

“He’s not reading now. All those language skills are no longer available to him, and yet he’s still Bruce.”

According to the US Government’s National Institute of Ageing, those diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia have a life expectancy of between six to eight years.