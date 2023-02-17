Bruce Willis‘ family have released a statement today, revealing that the highly-respected actor has been sadly diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In a statement released on the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration’s website, the family thanked everyone for the “outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months.”

In Spring 2022, Willis was diagnosed with aphasia — a condition that causes difficulties with speech and because of this Willis decided to give up acting. However, in the new statement, Bruce Willis’ family revealed that those symptoms have progressed and he has now been given a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).

According to the Dementia Australia website, frontotemporal dementia is a type of dementia that causes progressive damage to either or both the frontal or temporal loves of the brain. Memory often remains unaffected in the early stages, but it can affect behaviour, personality, language and movement.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know,” the statement read.

“Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

“Bruce always believed in using his voice in the world to help others, and to raise awareness about important issues both publicly and privately. We know in our hearts that – if he could today — he would want to respond by bringing global attention and a connectedness with those who are also dealing with this debilitating disease and how it impacts so many individuals and their families.”

Bruce Willis is married to Emma Heming-Willis and has five daughters, three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with Heming-Willis.