CONTENT WARNING: This story discusses alleged rape.

Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold SC alleges police officers “clearly aligned with the successful defence” during the Bruce Lehrmann rape trial and has called for a public inquiry into the “political and police conduct” in the case.

Drumgold sent a letter to the Australian Capital Territory’s police chief Neil Gaughan on 1 November — days after the trial was aborted following jury misconduct — outlining his “serious concerns” over what he perceived as “some quite clear investigator interference in the criminal justice process”.

The document was obtained by The Guardian via freedom of information laws.

Drumgold claimed “key AFP members have had a strong desire for this matter not to proceed to charge”.

“Then when charges resulted, the [investigators’] interests have clearly aligned with the successful defence of this matter rather than its prosecution,” he alleged.

“As a corollary however, there has now been over one-and-a-half years of consistent and inappropriate interference by investigators, firstly directed towards my independence with a very clear campaign to pressure me to agree with the investigators’ desire not to charge, then during the conduct of this trial itself, and finally attempting to influence any decision on a retrial.”

Drumgold claimed that, during meetings in March, April and June last year, police tried convincing him not to proceed with the case as they believed charges shouldn’t be laid against Lehrmann. He alleged investigators did this by using particular pieces of evidence and “loaded characterisations”.

Drumgold also told Gaughan that police handed him a letter which contained “further mischaracterisations and other inaccurate select summaries of evidence” during their last meeting in June, as a final attempt to persuade him to side with the their view that the charges should be dropped.

“This document contained blatant misrepresentations of evidence such as suggestions that key evidence was deliberately deleted by the complainant, a proposition not supported by the tested evidence at trial, as well as a list of evidence that is clearly inadmissible in trial,” he alleged.

“The letter concludes with a further overt attempt to apply pressure to the conclusion of my resulting advice.”

In light of the trial being aborted, Drumgold requested a public enquiry into the matter which should investigate “both political and police conduct”.

He also asked that investigators have “no further contact with defence or other prosecution witnesses” and “no contact with the complainant”in the lead-up to the second trial, which has since been dropped because of concerns for the impact on Higgins’ mental health.

Drumgold claimed the police’s treatment of Higgins influenced the conduct of the trial, as she “felt bullied by police”.

“The complainant has long expressed concerns that during the investigation stage, she also felt bullied by police, who she felt were pressuring her into discontinuing the complaint,” he alleged.

“This is an observation corroborated by at least two of her support people. Although this is a matter for her to raise directly with the AFP, it is relevant for our purposes as it impacted the trial process, as she presented as highly anxious in dealing with either the police or by extension, the DPP.”

Drumgold alleged Bruce Lehrmann’s defence team regularly met with police during trial breaks, and also directly asked investigators to further examine select matters.

A spokesperson for ACT Policing confirmed to The Guardian that “an inquiry was underway in relation to” Drumgold’s letter.

“As such it would be inappropriate to provide any further comment in relation to any aspects surrounding this matter including commentary about the letter from the ACT DPP.”

Bruce Lehrmann was accused of raping his former junior colleague Brittany Higgins in the office of their then boss, Senator Linda Reynolds, in the early hours of Saturday, March 23, 2019. Lehrmann pleaded not guilty and has always maintained his innocence.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.