CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged sexual abuse and rape.

The 26-year-old man charged over the alleged sexual assault of former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House has indicated that he intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

Bruce Lehrmann currently faces a single charge of sexual intercourse without consent, which is alleged to have occurred within the office of Senator Linda Reynolds in Parliament House. If found guilty, he could face approximately 12 years imprisonment.

Lehrmann was due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today via video, however, his lawyer, John Korn, represented him instead.

During court, the ABC reports that Korn made it clear his client intends to plead not guilty to the charges.

In a statement obtained by News.com.au in August, Korn revealed that his client rejects he engaged with any form of sexual activity at all with Brittany Higgins when they returned to the office after midnight in March 2019.

“My client absolutely and unequivocally denies that any form of sexual activity took place at all,’’ Korn said.

“He will defend the charge.”

According to the ABC, ACT’s Director of Public Prosecutions Shane Drumgold revealed that the case was ready to move on to the ACT Supreme Court for an official trial.

Lehrmann’s lawyers, however, asked for a four-week adjournment and the case will return to court on October 14.