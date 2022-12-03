CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses allegations of rape.

Brittany Higgins has put out a statement in response to the trial of Bruce Lehrmann, the man charged with her alleged rape in 2019. The case was dropped on Friday over concerns about the impact on Higgins’ mental health.

In an Instagram post published on Sunday morning, Higgins wrote about her experiences over the past few months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brittany Higgins (@brittanyhiggins___)

Among other things, the statement detailed her thoughts on Australia’s criminal justice system.

“He [Lehrmann] hasn’t had to be publicly accountable – for his actions or any part of his story.” Higgins wrote.

“This is the reality of how complainants in sexual assault cases are treated.”

In the statement she also reflected on the media’s coverage of the trial.

“Many of you in the media, have been called out for labelling the last few weeks the “Higgins trial” but I don’t blame you, because to me it is very obvious who has been on trial.”

Higgins then took the opportunity to thank her support network as well as the broader community.

“I want to thank the people of Australia who have rallied behind me, those who chose to attend the March 4 Justice rallies and the journalists who helped amplify this issue.

“Most importantly, I want to thank the workers in our mental healthcare system, without whom, I literally would not be here today.

“Again, I’d like to acknowledge the PP team, my family, my friends, Heidi Yates from the Victims of Crime Commission, Leon Zwier, Emma Webster and my wonderful partner David.”

Bruce Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to raping Brittany Higgins on March 23, 2019 in Parliament House.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.