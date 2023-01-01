Brittany Higgins and partner David Sharaz have just announced their engagement via a pair of super duper romantic photo dumps. David popped the question atop the Cape Byron lighthouse in Byron Bay and the subsequent piccies looked nothing short of delightful.

Brittany announced the exciting news on New Year’s Day via an Instagram post captioned “So lucky to be spending a lifetime with you @DavidSharaz”.

Brittany’s engagement photo dump truly had it all.

There was a giant diamond rock, a romantic AF setting, some inspired interior decorating on the lighthouse staircase, and of course some images of the happy couple as they strolled off into the sunset.

David, a former press gallery journo, also got in on the action with a photo dump of his own.

The actual proposal occurred on Sunday, the final day of 2022 and sounded like a fabulous way to end the year.

A massive congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!