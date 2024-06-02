Brittany Higgins Has Officially Tied The Knot W/ David Sharaz At Gorg Ceremony On The Gold Coast

Brittany Higgins has tied the knot with longtime partner David Sharaz in a super cute wedding on the Gold Coast. We love love!

The happy couple announced the news publicly via a collaborative Instagram Post.

“Today I married my best friend. 🤍” the caption read.

Higgins and Sharaz walk up the aisle at their wedding while being showered in white flower petals. Credit @brittanyhiggins___ via Insta.

The Post was swamped with congratulatory messages from many notable Aussies.

“HUGE congratulations you beautiful humans. Sending you all the love in the world,” wrote Author & former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil.

“Stunners! Massive congrats you two. ❤️” Added writer Benjamin Law.

“How wonderful Huge congratulations to you both 👏” Penned TV designer Shaynna Blaze.

Brittany Higgins and David Sharaz share a smooch amidst an ocean of beautiful flowers. Credit @brittanyhiggins___ via Insta.

Higgins’ dress of choice was a lace wedding gown by Adelaide designer Paolo Sebastian per The Australian. Sharaz opted for a traditional black tuxedo to match his signature glasses.

They also both wore the best accessory of them all — a big ol’ smile. Hehe.

More smiles. More love. Credit @brittanyhiggins___ via Insta.

The ceremony took place at The Valley Estate in the Currumbin Valley.

After a little spot of Google-ing, the venue looks bloody deloiiitful with an on-site chapel, reception area, a space called “The Sanctuary” specifically for the bridal party and another called “The Gentlemen’s Retreat” for the groomsmen.

The media were more or less kept away from the wedding ceremony by a strong security guard presence. The 80 or so guests were permitted to drive onto the property only after they had been crossed off the invite list.

The newlyweds first announced their engagement in January of 2023 via a pair of super duper romantic photo dumps. The actual proposal occurred on the final day of 2022.

David popped the question atop the Cape Byron lighthouse in Byron Bay and the subsequent piccies looked nothing short of delightful.

If you need a Sunday morning pick-me-up, you could do a lot worse.