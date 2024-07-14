Brittany Higgins Is Expecting Her First Child With David Sharaz One Month After Getting Hitched

Congratulations are in order for Brittany Higgins and her husband David Sharaz who are expecting their first child!

The former political advisor took to Instagram on Sunday night to share the exciting news alongside a picture of baby socks and a jumpsuit.

“Can’t wait to meet you,” Brittany wrote from their home in Bergerac, France.

“Beyond excited to welcome a new member to our little family. Your parents are already obsessed with you and you aren’t even here yet.”

Baby on board!!! (Image: Brittany Higgins / Instagram)

Although Brittany didn’t specify the gender, the little blue socks have people speculating that they’re having a little boy.

In the comments, hundreds of people have shared well wishes for the expecting parents.

The news comes just over a month after Brittany and David tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on the Gold Coast surrounded by family and friends.

I guess the honeymoon was a hit!

(Image: Instagram / Brittany Higgins) (Image: Instagram / Brittany Higgins)

While it’s a happy new beginning for Brittany and David, her legal battles aren’t over. Brittany is expected to return to Australia for her defamation trial against Liberal senator Linda Reynolds on August 2 in the Supreme Court of Western Australia.