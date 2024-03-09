A Man Has Been Charged After A Woman’s Body Was Found In A Car Boot In Coastal NSW

A man has been arrested after the body of a 60-year-old woman was found in the Northern Rivers region of New South Wales. Police said the woman had suffered significant injuries including stab wounds, per the SMH.

The body was found at around 8am on Friday morning in the small town of Evans Head, which is home to just 3000 people.

The 39-year-old man arrested by authorities has been confirmed as the woman’s son.

Per Nine, he has been charged with murder (DV) and improperly interfere with corpse or human remains.

Police sources are alleging the woman was killed inside her apartment, with her body then taken and placed inside the car’s boot. The vehicle has since been moved offsite to undergo further forensic examinations per the ABC.

Evans Head, normally a popular tourist spot, has been rocked by the discovery.

“We arrived Tuesday afternoon,” Greg Sorensen told the national broadcaster, who was holidaying at the local caravan park when the discovery was made.

“We didn’t hear anything over the last couple of days but I got up at 8:30 this morning to take the dogs outside and saw the two policemen over there with a man in handcuffs on the footpath. They put him in the paddy wagon and took him away.

“It’s tragic, this is a holiday zone — for something like that to happen in this sort of area is horrible.”

The 39-year-old is due to appear at Lismore Local Court on Saturday. He has been refused bail.

