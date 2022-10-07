Black Friday (AKA The Holy Grail Day Of Online Shopping) Is Coming, Here’s What You Need To Know

Folks, the day blessed day that is known to man as Black Friday is almost upon us, so prepare thine asses for the epic lineup of sales that’ll see you smash out all your Christmas shopping in one fell swoop, all while keeping those purse strings firmly intact. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Black Friday?

While the date changes every year, the day of the week it falls on is always the same (surprise, it’s a Friday). This year, Black Friday falls on November 25, 2022, making it just under a month before Christmas and the perfect opportunity for some pre-Christmas shopping on the cheap. Aussie sales typically start earlier and continue to kick on throughout Cyber Monday, so it’s worth checking on them individually. It’s a real lucky dip situation, folks.

What are its origins?

Some of us (me) still have no idea what the heck Black Friday really is or why we celebrate it. Basically, it’s the name given to the shopping day after Thanksgiving in the US. This day has marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in America since the 1950s, so they’ve been doing this dance for a while. Year after year, it continues to be one of the busiest shopping days due to the sheer volume of sales available

Why is it called Black Friday?

From the get-go, the major shopping event became so popular that it spread madness throughout entire cities. Local police started calling the event ‘Black Friday’ due to the bad traffic and general chaos caused by the hordes of shoppers.

Local retailers tried their hardest to change the name to ‘Big Friday’, but it’s safe to say it didn’t take off, as we’re still calling it Black Friday in 2022.

What’s the difference between Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Historically, Black Friday sales took place in physical stores, whereas Cyber Monday took place in cyberspace. Nowadays, it’s basically the wild, wild west where anything goes, and most sales take place online so people can snag a bargain or ten from the sweet comfort of their couch.

Cyber Monday officially falls on November 28 this year. The major online shopping event is big on gadgets, electronics, fashion, gifts and more. Sometimes, brands will wait until Cyber Monday to launch an even better deal, so if you miss out on nabbing a Black Friday sale, all hope isn’t lost. Obviously, if there’s a wild deal earlier in the week, then you’d be smart to nab it then and there as nothing is guaranteed during the online chaos.

What kind of deals are available?

We don’t have any official word on the nitty-gritty details of deals just yet, but if previous years are anything to go by then, it’s going to be a biggie. You’d be silly not to invest in any new tech like laptops, phones or home entertainment systems as these usually see a big price drop during Black Friday. Brands like Amazon, eBay and JB Hi-Fi are always out there doing god’s work with an incredible lineup of deals, so maybe bookmark their homepages too.

How can I bag these sweet deals?

As with any online sale, the best way to stay in the know is to keep those little fingers on the pulse. If you really know what’s good, you’ll come back and check here regularly. We’re the self-declared Black Friday kings, and we’ll be updating this page with the best deals as they roll in. You know you’re in good hands here.

Can I return the items I bought during the sale?

Every retailer has different rules when it comes to returning items bought during a sale. If you’re buying something you’re not 100% on, it’s worth checking the returns policy before making a dash to the checkout. Don’t let the frenzy whisk you away.

All purchases made in Australia during Black Friday sales fall under consumer protection legislation. This means you’re protected by Australian Consumer Rights law so you can shop with full confidence that you’re safe.

There ya have it, folks. Now, all that’s left to do is bookmark ye calendars and save ya pennies.

This post has been updated since its original publication.