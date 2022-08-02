We Found The Cosiest Electric Blankets & Throws So Ya Won’t Freeze Yr Toosh Off This Winter

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re also battling your first Aussie winter in a shit-cold ice box that takes the form of an old Victorian brick terrace house, then you’ve come to the right place, folks. In my experience, the quickest way to defrost your very last brain cell in an uninsulated house like this is to whack on an electric blanket or grab a heated throw rug to save you the sting of cold sheets and that god-awful leather couch.

Now, I know what you’re thinking — will they chew up every last bit of your electricity and, most importantly, rack up those bills? The short answer: they’re generally much cheaper than cranking the heater on as they chew up less power. Every blanket also comes with an instruction manual that will outline how many watts it is, so you can usually figure out pretty quickly how much power it will use with regular usage.

If your other concern is not wanting to set yourself on fire while you sleep (which is a fair worry given electric blankets have gotten a pretty bad rap in the past), then rest assured because these days, most of them come with an auto shut-off mode that’s triggered by a timer, turning the blanket turn off after a desired amount of time. I’ve had two now and have had no troubles.

So, without further ado, let me introduce you to your next winter godsend, aka the best electric blankets and throw rugs in Australia.

Best electric blankets

Giselle Electric Blanket, $59.95 (usually $139.90)

You can finally get a warm, cosy night’s sleep in your cold as fuck Fitzroy terrace house with this Giselle-fitted electric blanket. Not only does it feature a 100% polyester underlay made for long-lasting and comfortable use, but you can choose between three different temperature settings using its detachable controller (depending on how frosty you are).

Rest assured, if you’re someone who constantly forgets to switch stuff off (read: your hair straightener), the overheat protection function will kick in and shut off power instantly.

Where to buy: eBay ($59.95),

Dreamaker Electric Blanket, $109.95 (usually $139.95)

With dual control settings, nine heat options and built-in overheating protection, this baby is absolutely perfect for long, cold winter nights. It’s also got a neat removable controller, which makes it machine washable — who would have thought?!

Where to buy: Catch ($99), eBay ($109.95)

Jason Fully Fitted Washable Electric Blanket, $39.99 (usually $139.95)

If there’s one thing I HATE in an electric blanket, it’s finding that it’s somehow shimmied off the side of your bed mid-way through the night, leaving you back where you started. Enter: the cold sheets, aka the no go zone. That’s why this lil’ Jason number comes with a fitted skirt to ensure your electric blanket stays put no matter how much tossing and turning you do. Oh, and I should mention, it’s even got all the basics down pat like three heat settings, overheat protection and machine washable functions.

Where to buy: Kogan ($39.99),

Tontine Sherpa Fleece Electric Blanket, $57.48 (usually $114.95)

The Tontine Sherpa electric blanket is a perfect combination of warmth and comfort for those long cold winter nights. It even boasts a cosy Sherpa bottom layer for added warmth, which is great for those who live in colder states (Yes, I’m lookin’ at you, Melbs).

This baby also comes with dual controllers so you and your partner can set your sides to the ideal sleeping temperature because there’s nothing worse than sweating up a storm in your sleep (especially when it’s totally avoidable).

Where to buy: Tontine ($57.48)

Best electric heated throws

Dreamaker Electric Heated Throw Blanket, $48.95

If you love a nice little Netflix and chill night in the lounge, but your leather couch is colder than the arctic, this bougie faux fur heated throw blanket will sort ya out. Featuring nine different heat settings, a user-friendly controller, a one to nine-hour auto-off function and easy to read electronic display, it’s the ultimate addition to any winter movie night. It also comes in four different colours — pink, green, grey and black — if you’re worried about it matching your home’s aesthetic, too.

Where to buy: eBay ($48.95), Woolworths ($55)

Dreamaker Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw Blanket, $59.95 (with coupon)

This super soft and extra fluffy Dreamaker heated throw blanket is perfect for winter. Ideal for binge-watching TV, warming you up while WFH, or just relishing in some well-deserved downtime, this throw features nine easy-to-use heat settings and has a one to nine-hour running time.

With your safety in mind, the throw comes with double overheat protection, an automatic off-timer (so you can avoid those costly heating bills), and the option to change temperatures to suit your needs. It also comes in a bunch of different colours, so you can pick one that goes with your decor. Fk yeah.

Where to buy: Amazon ($59.95)

Gainsborough Deluxe Heated Faux Fur Electric Throw, $99.95 (usually $149.18)

This Oodie-esque fully reversible electric blanket offers a snuggly faux fur on one side and soft fleece on the other (which is excellent news for those who can’t pick between the two). It also has nine heat settings, one to nine-hours safety auto-off function and a user-friendly controller.

Where to buy: eBay ($99.95), Luxe Bedding ($111.89)