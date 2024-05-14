Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers delivered the 2024-25 federal budget on Tuesday night, and not even half an hour later politicians on all sides were FUMING about the different cost of living measures that had been pledged — particularly the $300 energy bill relief given to all Australians.

There were a tonne of announcements made in the Labor Government’s latest budget, including millions of dollars pledged to fight domestic violence, and $3 billion in student debt erased. However, at its core, this year’s federal budget was focused on cost of living relief.

Of the changes were boosts to JobSeeker, stage three tax cuts benefitting all Australians, and an increase to rent assistance.

However, one of the most attention grabbing announcements was a policy that would see every single Aussie household score a sweet sweet $300 rebate on their energy bill. That’s you, that’s me, that’s your next-door neighbour, all $300 bucks better off!

This policy being applied to everyone in Australia did confuse many though, because whilst saving $300 for everyone is sure to help, there are some people who don’t really need it, and many who could do with more help.

Which is why immediately after the announcement, a bunch of other political figures took to ABC’s flagship program Insiders to react to the announcement made in the budget.

On the panel, Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie slammed the energy relief handout for not being more selective in who receives it.

“Just like I’m not comfortable with people like myself and the super-rich out there that got a $4,500 tax cut. All you poor people out there, I tell you what, and we’re getting the $300, not means tested?

“We don’t need $300. I can assure you. That should have been passed forward.”

Lambie went on the slam Labor for not focusing on the issues she perceived to be important to the community, and called the budget “an absolute joke.”

“You’ve got to be shitting me, this is the best you can come up with?” Lambie exasperatedly questioned.

And she wasn’t the only one to slam the rebate for its lack of means testing, with independent Senator David Pocock labelling it “ridiculous”.

Maybe politicians are just out of touch. We have three million Australians living in poverty in this country and you’re going to give a million other politicians on six-figure salaries $300,” he told the program.

“It doesn’t make sense to me. I hope [Labor’s] got a real good reason for it.”

Leader of the Greens Adam Bandt also gave the federal budget a scathing nickname.

“These are bandaid measures. Labor’s bandaid budget is a betrayal of people who are doing it tough and a betrayal of renters, mortgage holders, women, students,” Bandt said.

[Image: ABC Insiders/Tracey Nearmy/Getty Images]