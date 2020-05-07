Winter is fast approaching, and now that we’re all stuck inside, it’s the perfect time to invest in an electric blanket to keep you warm and toasty all iso long. But if you’re not keen on spending every waking second in your cozy bed, Kmart has you covered with an incredible electric blanket-throw rug hybrid.

Let’s face it, the pubs don’t look like they’ll be opening before winter is over, so you’d better prepare for a whole winter of drinking wine and watching Netflix on your couch.

But in a late night scroll through the Kmart website (which is almost always a bad idea for your bank account), I discovered something that could quite possibly change the winter game forever: the Heated Throw.

Heated throw rugs aren’t exactly a new invention, but they’re usually pretty costly. Depending on the quality, you’re usually looking at $50-200, which is far more than most of us can afford to spend on a blanket that’s not even *that* aesthetically pleasing.

But thankfully, the cheapo gods at Kmart have answered our prayers with a heated throw that’s budget friendly.

For the measly price of $35, you can get your cold little hands on Kmart’s Heated Throw.

“Featuring a detachable controller and variable heat settings, this heated throw will keep you warm and comfy,” the description on the Kmart website reads.

It comes in two different colours (albeit, light grey and dark grey) and measures 1.2m x 1.6m, which is the perfect size to keep you warm and cozy on the couch or at your desk.

To make it even more enticing, the only bad review on the Kmart website is that it’s not quite big enough for two people. But honestly, who needs friends when you’ve got a blanket to keep you warm?

This could be a real game changer if the warm embrace of your electric blanket has you struggling to get out of bed in the morning. Now you can drink your coffee on the couch while rugged up in a heated throw. I mean, talk about INNOVATION.

Considering we’re all still observing social distancing regulations, you can’t hit up your old Tinder fling to use their body warmth as a hot water bottle. But who needs another human being when you have your very own heated throw rug?