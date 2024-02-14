Whether you’ve been together for five decades or five minutes, one of the easiest ways to spice things up in the bedroom is by introducing sex toys. They don’t have to be anything wildly outrageous or intimidating like sex swings, chastity devices or sex machines (not to yuck anyone’s yum), they can be something as simple as a couple’s sex toy like a bullet vibrator or a small butt plug.

As someone who’s been a sex writer for the better part of four years, you could say I’m a bit of an expert in the sex toy department. And my chest of drawers that’s filled with all kinds of vibrators, butt plugs and dildos would have to agree. So, given it’s the big ol’ day of love (Valentine’s Day), I figured I’d share 10 of the best couple’s sex toys that have come across my desk.

I’ve included a little something for everyone — we’ve got anal kits, clitoral vibrators, knicker vibrators, strapless strap-ons, nipple clamps and more. You can thank me later.

The Best Couples Sex Toys

We-Vibe Chorus

The We-Vibe Chorus is one of the couple’s sex toys on this list I can personally recommend. It’s an intuitive, touch-responsive vibrator that, thanks to the adjustable U-shaped fit, is a good time for both of you. Shop We Vibe, $269.99 (usually $299.99)

Normal Option A

The newly launched Option A from Normal is also a cheek-clenchingly good time. It’s a set of two butt plugs (one smaller and one bigger) along with a little bullet vibrator that’s small enough to fit inside the butt plugs for that extra bit of spice. Shop Normal, $220

Vush Orb Pleasure Ring

Vush’s Orb is the perfect couple’s toy for those wanting to introduce something new to the bedroom without it being too overwhelming. It’s a simple cock ring but with a twist! It has two flexible and elongated rabbit ears that tickle and touch the clit while you’re having sex. Shop Vush, $80

Lovehoney Rendezvous Knicker Vibrator

For some reason, these have always piqued my interest — especially after watching that Katherine Heigl movie The Ugly Truth. Anyway, it’s basically just a little buzzy boi that you pop in your knickers and use the remote to go to town. Could be a fun way to spice up your next date night? Shop Lovehoney, $74.95

Desire Luxury Rechargeable Strapless Strap-On Dildo Vibrator

Oo, this one looks like fun. It’s a double-ended, strapless strap-on. The shorter end goes inside the vagina, while the little rabbit ears in the middle massage the clit. Then, the large end is for your partner. If you’re keen to explore some pegging with this little bb, we’d suggest loading up on the lube. Shop Desire Luxury, $97.96 (usually $139.95)

Playboy The Three Way Remote Controlled 6.5″ Couples Ring

This little busy buddy is new to the market, but boy does it look good. especially if the person with the peen likes a little butt stuff thrown in the mix. It’s got a massager for the clit, a cockring for the peen, and another little massager for the booty. Shop Playboy, $152.99

Satisfyer Bold Lover Finger Vibrator

If you and your partner have literally never introduced a sex toy in the bedroom, then this is the perfect starting point. The Lover Finger is a simple finger vibrator that you or your lover can wear and stroke different parts of the body for added stimulation. Shop Satisfyer, $48.99 (usually $54.99)

Dame Eva 2.4″ Wearable Couples Vibrator

Another good vibe, the Dame wearable couples vibrator. If you’re looking for a little hands-free moment, the Dame is a delicious choice. The little flexible wings tuck under the labia while the vibrator sits on top, so you can have clitoral stimulation during penetrative sex. Shop Dame, $224.99

Adam and Even Weighted Beaded Nipple Clamps

Nipple clamps are an underrated sex toy. Although nipple sensitivity differs from person to person, they are an erogenous zone that can add a heightened level of arousal during foreplay, sex and masturbation. Shop Adam & Eve, $13.99 (usually $34.99)

Girls Get Off Missy

One of our other sex writers got her hands on Missy, the clit sucker from Girls Get Off and swears she saw the face of god. So, that’s reason enough for her to make our list. Shop Girls Get Off, $149

Image Credit: Sex Life