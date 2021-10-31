Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed that there will be a state funeral for Aussie television icon Bert Newton, following his tragic passing last night.

Premier Andrews confirmed the news this morning in a statement, describing Newtown as “an icon, a larrikin and a born entertainer”.

“We have never known TV without Bert, he was there from the beginning. From black and white to colour, as TV changed, Bert endured.

“We will all have an opportunity to honour his memory, his talent and his achievements at a state funeral. Details will be shared in the coming days.”

Bert was an icon. He lived his life on the silver screen and we welcomed his wit and humour into our homes for decades. Our thoughts and prayers are with Patti, Bert's children and grandchildren. Vale Bert Newton. pic.twitter.com/A3tFrJ8Bc5 — Dan Andrews (@DanielAndrewsMP) October 30, 2021

Last night, Bert Newtown tragically passed away at 83-years-old. According to News.com.au, Newtown’s wife of 46 years Patti Newtown asked family friend and entertainment reporter Peter Ford to announce the news, which he did on Twitter.

I have very sad news ….

Showbiz icon Bert Newton has died at age 83.

It was remarkable career on TV, stage & radio. Sadly he didn’t get the last chapter he deserved. He was a great mentor & friend to me.

Condolences to Patti,Lauren,Matthew & extended family. — Peter Ford (@mrpford) October 30, 2021

After the news broke, some of Australia’s largest TV personalities paid tribute to the late star and shared some of their favourite moments with him.

Mad As Hell host and comedian Shaun Micallef said: “He was the funny guy who hosted the Logies when I was growing up 20 times. Years later I would host it once and I got to introduce him and it was a really big deal for me. Goodnight Bert.”

Bert was the guy we would all talk about the next day at school after the Don Lane Show. He was the funny guy who hosted the Logies when I was growing up. 20 times. Years later I would host it once and I got to introduce him and it was a really big deal for me. Goodnight Bert. — Shaun Micallef (@shaunmicallef) October 30, 2021

Adam Hills added: “Bert Newtown was the ultimate entertainer. Australian TV wouldn’t be what it is without Bert.”

This is such sad news for any Australian. Bert Newton was the ultimate entertainer. Australian TV wouldn’t be what it is without Bert. It’s up to us all to take what he taught us, and keep his spirit alive. Enormous love to his family. Take a bow, Bert. You deserve the applause. https://t.co/FyE10m1Jdy — Adam Hills (@adamhillscomedy) October 30, 2021

Dan Illic also described Newtown as someone who “gave a lot of himself to everyone he met. His immense talents were only amplified by his generosity of spirit and kindness to even the smallest names in showbiz.”

Bert Newton gave a lot of himself to everyone he met — his immense talents were only amplified by his generosity of spirit and kindness to even the smallest names in showbiz. #bertnewton pic.twitter.com/NdCIEixoAD — Dan Ilic ???? (@danilic) October 30, 2021

If you've never seen this Bert Newton clip of a yard glass drinking competition going exactly where a yard glass drinking competition is likely to go, well, you're welcome. What a total pro. Plus bonus @mrtonymartin. pic.twitter.com/Fv5KOJdAe3 — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) October 30, 2021

Special energy last night as Elizabeth Chong AM—90—paid tribute to Bert Newton as part of her performance in @CAAPerformance’s Double Delicious for @OzAsiaFestival. Elizabeth brought Chinese food to Aussie homes for 12 years on Good Morning Australia—because Bert championed her. pic.twitter.com/xfKr8iXURz — Benjamin Law 羅旭能 (@mrbenjaminlaw) October 30, 2021

It’s unclear when and where exactly the state funeral will be held, but according to Ford in a tweet this morning, “the likely venue is St Patrick’s Cathedral.”

Newtown passed away while undergoing palliative care at a private clinic in Melbourne, having previously had his leg amputated in May and battling illness for several years.

Rest in peace to a literal TV legend.