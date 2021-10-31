Victorian Premier Dan Andrews has confirmed that there will be a state funeral for Aussie television icon Bert Newton, following his tragic passing last night.

Premier Andrews confirmed the news this morning in a statement, describing Newtown as “an icon, a larrikin and a born entertainer”.

“We have never known TV without Bert, he was there from the beginning. From black and white to colour, as TV changed, Bert endured.

“We will all have an opportunity to honour his memory, his talent and his achievements at a state funeral. Details will be shared in the coming days.”

Last night, Bert Newtown tragically passed away at 83-years-old. According to News.com.au, Newtown’s wife of 46 years Patti Newtown asked family friend and entertainment reporter Peter Ford to announce the news, which he did on Twitter.

After the news broke, some of Australia’s largest TV personalities paid tribute to the late star and shared some of their favourite moments with him.

Mad As Hell host and comedian Shaun Micallef said: “He was the funny guy who hosted the Logies when I was growing up 20 times. Years later I would host it once and I got to introduce him and it was a really big deal for me. Goodnight Bert.”

Adam Hills added: “Bert Newtown was the ultimate entertainer. Australian TV wouldn’t be what it is without Bert.”

Dan Illic also described Newtown as someone who “gave a lot of himself to everyone he met. His immense talents were only amplified by his generosity of spirit and kindness to even the smallest names in showbiz.”

It’s unclear when and where exactly the state funeral will be held, but according to Ford in a tweet this morning, “the likely venue is St Patrick’s Cathedral.”

Newtown passed away while undergoing palliative care at a private clinic in Melbourne, having previously had his leg amputated in May and battling illness for several years.

Rest in peace to a literal TV legend.

Image: Getty Images / [Impressions]