Bert Newton, absolute icon of Australian TV and king of the Logies, has died at the age of 83.

According to News.com.au, Newton’s wife of 46 years Patti Newton asked family friend and entertainment reporter Peter Ford to announce the news, which he did on Twitter this evening.

Bert Newton was a showbiz stalwart, starring on Aussie screens for over 50 years, hosting long-running daytime show Good Morning Australia, countless Logie Awards broadcasts and appearing in film, theatre and on radio.

Per News.com.au, he passed away while undergoing palliative care at a private clinic in Melbourne, having previously had his leg amputated in May and battling illness for several years.

Peter Ford told the outlet that “[Newton] didn’t get the last chapter he deserved having spent the past year in hospital during Covid and losing his leg”.

Newton, who was affectionately nicknamed “Moonface” thanks to his round and perpetually grinning visage, underwent a quadruple heart bypass in 2012.

Tributes have been rolling in for the icon on Twitter from plenty of folks from the entertainment industry and beyond.

Rest well, legend.

More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV

Image: The Age