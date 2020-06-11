Thanks for signing up!

Rebecca Judd‘s label Jaggad has denied claims it copied designs from fellow Aussie activewear Nagnata.

Nagnata, based in Byron Bay and LA, is fronted by designer Laura May and her sister Hannah. The label, which focuses on sustainable fashion, launched in 2017 and has since featured in a slew of international magazines including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, and Vogue Australia. In January 2019, Nagnata presented at Vogue’s Emerging Designer Showcase at the National Gallery Of Victoria.

On both her personal Instagram and the Nagnata account, Laura posted: “If this Australian brand is going to keep copying Nagnata and ignoring my emails. Then I’m going to start calling them out.”

Attached were side-by-side photos and videos comparing a couple of Nagnata and Jaggad ribbed sweaters. I mean, they do look visually similar, except Jaggad has its name stitched across the chest while Nagnata sweaters do not.

The pink Jaggad sweater is part of the label’s new Step Forward Collection, which launched this week.

Responding to one follower in the comments, Nagnata also claimed Jaggad replicated its Jacquard Knit sets a few months ago.

In a statement to the media, Jaggad said it would not “engage in inappropriate social media slanging matches.”

“We respect the right of others to draw their own conclusions based on the information available, regardless of how that information may have been presented to them,” a spokesperson told 7News.

In another statement to Newscorp, Jaggad chief executive Steve Greene said, “there are no reasonable grounds to establish any intellectual property infringement on Jaggad’s part.”

Greene also said Jaggad had, despite May’s claims, responded in writing to Nagnata’s allegations on two separate occasions.

“We have confirmed ownership of our own designs and steadfastly rejected any assertions of any intellectual property infringement under Australian Law.”

As for Nagnata’s post, well, @dietprada has been tagged.