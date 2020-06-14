The latest trailer for Bachelor In Paradise Australia has just been released and oh god, all of our feelings towards Timm have come flooding back.

Bachie In Paradise took to Instagram on Sunday night to tease us with the new trailer, giving us our first taste of the couple we all know we’re going to fall madly in love with.

Timm and Britt, who both made it to the finales of their respective seasons before being heartbroken, are being sold as a bit of a package deal, which makes me think maybe true love does exist when you’re living the life of luxury in tropical paradise.

Britt got her heartbroken in whatever the hell Nick Cummins’ season of The Bachelor ended up becoming, while Timm lost Angie’s heart to Carlin Sterritt in last year’s The Bachelorette.

Although they’re a bit of an unlikely couple, the trailer already shows them giggling together and getting hot and heavy in an outdoor bath, which leads us to believe that the relationship is more than just platonic.

After watching a heart break a-la Ralph Wiggum at the end of Angie’s season last year, we’re all going to be rooting for Timm (and sweet angel baby Ciarran Stott) to find love in paradise.

The trailer comes just days after Bachie In Paradise shared a teaser hinting that Abbie Chatfield (Matt Agnew’s runner up) already has her eyes on the prize (Ciarran, duh).

Unfortunately our beloved Bachie In Paradise – aka the horniest show of the year – was pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic, but by the looks of the teaser clips, it’s going to be well worth the wait.