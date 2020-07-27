In an absolutely brutal trick, the Bachelor In Paradise producers teased us with the possibility of Timm voluntarily leaving Paradise tonight.

It was overly dramatic and involved him taking Britt out to a secluded bbq set up to break the news before an ad break. The devil works hard but the Bachelor In Paradise producers truly do work harder.

But after what felt like the longest ad break in history, we found out that he’s only leaving to go to his best mate’s wedding??? Dude, you didn’t want to… lead with that? Poor Britt doesn’t deserve this sort of stress.

However, the Twitterverse frankly didn’t give a shit how Britt felt, and were *waaaay* more concerned for his bestie/the lost puppy who follows him around the island also known as Jamie. Is he okay? Was he going to get his own romantic BBQ to say goodbye? Won’t somebody please think of Jamie!!

Obviously, we now know that this was all a big ol’ reality TV sham, but at the time, the internet was really quite concerned for Jamie.

Was he going to do another runner?

If Timm actually leaves this time, will we get a repeat of Jamie #bachelorinparadise #bachelorinparadiseau pic.twitter.com/OrMc8ft3Xf — miagoreng (@miagoreng) July 27, 2020

Is somebody going to tell Jamie that he’s not Timm’s best mate?

Jamie trying to figure out how Timm can be someone else’s Best Man when Timm’s HIS best friend #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/SJzemUUBIS — ret | BLM (@Retta_Potterfan) July 27, 2020

It’s a safe bet that there would be tears (we stan a man who shows emotions, btw).

If timm leaves do we need to watch Jamie cry all over again… #bachelorinparadiseAU — shaz (@swiftyshaz13) July 27, 2020

I’m fairly certain Twitter fans would’ve thrown hands if Jamie didn’t get his own romantic picnic.

Timm better set up another picnic to break the news to Jamie #BachelorInParadiseAU — mik ¹ᴰ (@edwardsIouis) July 27, 2020

I don’t have the time, resources or energy to work out the Jamie:Britt tweet ratio, but you can rest assured that most people cared way more about Jamie’s reaction. Sorry, Britt!

Has anyone told Jamie Timm is leaving?? #BachelorInParadiseAU pic.twitter.com/joNrzcv0jS — Bridget Scott (@bridgetannscott) July 27, 2020

Hope customs checks Timm’s suitcase…just in case Jamie’s there #BachelorInParadiseAU — Kiera (@UnderYourPorch) July 27, 2020