Folks. This is not a drill. This is not some boring, Australiana fauna jumping across the Harbour Bridge casually. This is like, the real shit. Baboons. In Sydney City. Running around freely.

Police have been called to the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney’s inner west, after baboons – BABOONS – were spotted on the loose.

“My daughter is an occupational therapist at RPA and she said “yes mum I just helped wrangle them,” a woman told 2GB this afternoon.

Police on scene at #RPA – 3 baboons believed to be on the loose … I cannot believe I am tweeting this. @10NewsFirst @10NewsFirstSyd @10Daily pic.twitter.com/HSPGm0c5ZN — Charlotte Goodlet (@cgoodlet) February 25, 2020

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting the little guys escaped the RPA and University of Sydney, and that a source who has direct knowledge said the animals were living in a low-security building, but secretively. SECRETIVELY, you guys.

The SMH is also reporting they had been used for studies, including studies on diet, exercise and electrocution. This news of baboons being used for secretive experiments is not new, but I certainly had NFI it was going on. Still, SMH reported on it four years ago:

There are plenty of videos of the baboons and their bid for freedom.

This is not a Mandrill! Earlier this afternoon, a troop of baboons escaped from a facility and were going bananas in Camperdown. Police and wildlife handlers now have the situation under control, so please let them do their job and don't be tempted to pry, mates. — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) February 25, 2020

A Greens spokesman has welcomed the free baboons.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Greens Spokesperson for Animal Welfare has welcomed the Sydney Baboon's bid for freedom. "I wish them well," she said. ENDS. https://t.co/dDnu0LrB21 — Mehreen Faruqi (@MehreenFaruqi) February 25, 2020

You know what? I welcome them too.