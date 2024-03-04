Aussie Homes Are So Hot People Are Falling ‘Severely Ill’ And It’s Only Gonna Get Worse

People are becoming severely ill because they can’t afford to cool their homes, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) says, and it’s only expected to get worse as climate change worsens.

A study of 1,007 homes across the country found that 80% were too hot, with those on lower incomes more likely to be suffering.

Of those that said their homes were too hot, 14% had sought medical attention for heat stress.

That figure was higher for First Nations respondents, at 25%, and most of those affected were living with a chronic illness or a disability. Further, the number of people affected is expected to grow, with more than half of people surveyed saying they are finding it increasingly difficult to pay their energy bills.

ACOSS CEO Cassandra Goldie said that Australian houses are not prepared for soaring summer temperatures and that as climate change worsens, heat-related deaths are expected to increase.

“People experiencing financial and social disadvantage are the most severely, and most persistently affected by higher temperatures, but lack the choice or control to stay safe,” she said.

“Heatwaves are by far the greatest cause of extreme weather-related deaths. Climate change is exacerbating the intensity and duration of hot conditions – but many homes are not built to withstand them.

“Due to skyrocketing energy costs, inefficient homes and the glaring inadequacy of income support, people on low incomes cannot keep themselves cool, badly impacting their physical and psychological health.”

The findings match those of a similar report in Queensland, which found that all rental homes surveyed were above 25°C for 86% of the time in December 2023 and January 2024.

The report, conducted by Better Renting, found that renters were suffering from consistently hot homes that affected sleep and worsened physical illnesses.

Heatwaves are the deadliest climate-related phenomenon in Australia, and it’s only set to get worse. Image: Getty/

Jeremy Woodhouse.

The Federal Government has already been warned to prepare for an increase in heatwave deaths, with its own analysis predicting that 1,000 people will die from heatwaves every year by 2050.

If predictions prove true, Brisbane would see the steepest increase in deaths in the country, climbing more than 500%, and Melbourne would double its figures.

Both reports conclude that changes to housing regulations need to come to prevent deaths, including improved insulation requirements, better energy efficiency and further financial assistance to help keep homes cool.