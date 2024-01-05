Australia Just Recorded The 5th Hottest Year And 4th Hottest December On Record

It could be time to get the sunscreen out, as Australia has just recorded some of its highest ever temperature records, according to meteorological service Weatherzone.com.au.

Data released today showed that 2023 was the 5th hottest year in Australia on record, based on daytime heat. Last month was also the 4th hottest December ever recorded.

Weatherzone said that Australia’s mean maximum temperature in 2023 was 1.34 degrees warmer than the 30-year period ending in 1990, making it the country’s 5th warmest year on record. December had temperatures averaging 1.92 degrees warmer than usual.

“Australia’s warm year occurred amid a backdrop of record-breaking global warmth in both the oceans and atmosphere,” it said in a statement.

“While the final numbers are still being compiled, 2023 is likely to go down as Earth’s warmest year on record based on global air and ocean temperatures.”

Every state and territory registered an annual mean temperature in 2023 that was warmer than the 1961-1990 average, with NSW, ACT, SA, Tasmania and WA all experiencing one of their top seven warmest years on record.

The hottest place in Australia last month was Roebourne in Western Australia, which recorded a sweltering 49.5 degrees.

Although the year began and ended with heavy rain, August to October has also gone down as the country’s driest three-month period on record.

Despite the recent heavy rains in Eastern Australia, last month was also 1.9% drier than usual. Weatherzone said that the deluge in Queensland and NSW was offset by significant rainfall deficits elsewhere, especially across large parts of WA and the NT.

With some parts of Australia already starting 2024 off with the hottest New Year period recorded, it looks like temperatures could only go up from here.



So remember to stay hydrated, and crank that air con up to 11.