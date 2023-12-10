‘Given My All’: Qld Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk Has Announced Her Retirement From Politics

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced she will be stepping down from her position in the state’s top job and departing politics completely.

“Queensland is in good shape,” the outgoing premier said per Guardian Australia.

“Which is why now is the time for me to leave.”

Her replacement will likely be either the deputy premier Steven Miles, the health minister Shannon Fentiman or the treasurer Cameron Dick.

At the press conference where she announced her retirement, Palaszczuk contended that Miles “will make an excellent premier”, but conceded the decision was ultimately one for her colleagues.

“Thank you to the Labor Party, to all of our frontline workers, but most importantly, thank you to every single Queenslander,” she finished.

Palaszczuk has held he position since 2015 and has been a member of Queensland’s parliament since 2006.

