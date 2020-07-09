Thanks for signing up!

Queensland will completely close its borders to Victorians from midday tomorrow. No quarantining, no nothing.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the news on Twitter in response to the outbreak in Melbourne, which went into a second six-week lockdown today.

“From noon, July 10, visitors from Victoria will no longer gain access or be able to quarantine in Queensland,” Palaszczuk said.

“They will be turned around.”

Queensland residents wishing to return from Victoria will be allowed to do so, although they must quarantine in a hotel for 14 days at their own expense.

Exemptions will be made for essential health workers, truck drivers carrying freight, and people travelling on health, legal or compassionate grounds.

“There will be people who have very good reasons to travel to Queensland, and there will continue to be compassionate and hardship grounds taken into consideration, but they will be more strictly applied to people returning from Victoria,” Health Minister Steven Miles said.

Technically speaking, people in Queensland who wish to visit Victoria are still allowed to do so, but they are strongly discouraged.

“It is strongly recommended that Queenslanders do not travel to Victoria,” Palaszczuk said.

