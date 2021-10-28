Yesterday it was forecast that most of Australia will experience some form of extreme weather this week, and Miss Climate has not disappointed. While Sydney is fucking sweltering, a cooked storm just hit Adelaide — and now it’s about to pummel Melbourne.

People all over Twitter are posting pictures and videos of the wild Adelaide storm, which started off as some spooky cloud formation before devolving into full hailstorm chaos. RIP to everyone that left their car outside, because those are going to be battered like fries in a fish ‘n’ chips shop.

Check out all the pics below.

Nice little storm that rolled over Adelaide. pic.twitter.com/4tTIhMRXiF — Teegan (ง'̀-'́)ง (@ItMeTeegan) October 28, 2021

A wild spring storm is smashing parts of the state, bringing heavy rains, hail and damaging winds – as well as lightning spectacles to 7NEWS viewers across Adelaide. Another line of storms is coming with warnings in place as authorities urge all South Aussies to take care. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/kEwPA1pINk — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 28, 2021

NSW just had massive hail a few weeks ago, resulting in a Westfield’s roof caving in. I was *not* expecting to see another bout of hail like that so soon.

I have never seen #hail like this! Let alone been out in it. #Adelaide #adelaidestorm pic.twitter.com/KXnLo4c15x — Queen Pants of the Underclass Chez ????™️???? (@TimsRedPants) October 28, 2021

I’m sorry but these are not hail stones, these are GOLF BALLS.

For a minute I thought I was back in the UK and not #adelaide #adelaidestorm #adelaideweather pic.twitter.com/ktnMUTBx4x — Stu Smith (@smiffy2247_runs) October 28, 2021

Little old Angle Vale copping it #Adelaidestorm pic.twitter.com/EaKeBWg2NI — Kim Rogers (@kimboRogers) October 28, 2021

Golf balls or hailstones? From Ardrossan to Andrews Farm, 7NEWS viewers across the state have been greeted by bursts of hail during chaotic storm cells. Thousands of properties remain without power and some schools have been closed. All the details in 7NEWS at 4pm and 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/Rr05fXRkzH — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 28, 2021

https://twitter.com/MarkWindow1/status/1453569609651523586?s=20

Oh look, a flood too.

It has been a crazy day of wild weather as a spring storm packed a punch across the state. Tanunda and Elizabeth were among the hardest hammered by giant hail before sunny blue skies returned. @ameliamulcahy7 has what’s next to come in 7NEWS Adelaide at 4pm and 6pm. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/0TZas2eChF — 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) October 28, 2021

The storm has since made its way from Adelaide towards Victoria, with the Victorian Department of Health issuing a thunderstorm asthma warning for everyone in the state, and especially residents of north-west Melbourne.

Thunder and roiling clouds have already been reported in the city, which is expected to experience pretty severe weather tonight.

To everyone in Melbourne: stay the fuck inside, and it was nice knowing ya.