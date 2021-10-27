This summer truly be the summer of chaos weather, for I must once again report that multiple parts of Australia are going to experience extreme weather by this weekend, including severe thunderstorms, searing heat, snow and/or flooding rains, or potentially even a combination of those. You know how the apocalypse is.

Meteorologists are warning of “extreme weather” this week, with wild storms spreading through every mainland state and territory until the end of the week. At least we’re all in this together?

“Severe weather is likely in many parts of Australia over the next few days,” said Sky News senior meteorologist Tom Saunders said.

“Much of Australia has a chance to see thunderstorms with a band of storms shifting towards the east.

“That band of storms is due to a trough but we’re also expecting a low pressure system to form rapidly over the next 24 hours, bringing severe weather to parts of south east Australia.”

????⛈️A very unsettled end of the week for many as a strong cold-front crosses the country producing severe thunderstorms with potentially heavy #rain, damaging #winds and large #hail. For the latest forecasts and warnings: https://t.co/FJiDng1wki pic.twitter.com/8xISq3uSmL — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) October 27, 2021

The low pressure system is likely to dump a whole lot of rain across Victoria and Tasmania, with strong (potentially gale force) winds, and yes, there’ll probably be some flooding. What is it with thunderstorms and ruining post-lockdown weekends?? Can we have one moment of peace??

While Melbourne gets drenched, NSW and the ACT are both set to swelter — with Sydney expected to hit the mid-30s before being lashed by a supercell thunderstorm (basically a thunderstorm with extra intense wind, rain and hail) that’s expected to travel over from Queensland on Friday.

“Organised and severe thunderstorms are possibly extending from southern Queensland, through central and eastern New South Wales and into northern Victoria,” Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Sarah Scully said, per news.com.au.

Just when I’m finally trying to go out, this happens? Miss Climate Change has it in for me.

Perth and Darwin are both expected to see storms by the end of the week too, and in proof that Aussie weather is a weird cosmic joke, Kunanyi/Mount Wellington is expected to see snow this weekend.

They weren’t kidding when they said extreme weather.