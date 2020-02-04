Not to be outdone by the chaos over at The National Party, The Greens have announced MP Adam Bandt will be their new leader after the shock resignation of Richard Di Natale.

Taking to Twitter in the aftermath of this morning’s party meeting, Bandt said he’s chuffed to work with Senate leader and current co-deputy and Larissa Waters, along with new co-deputy Nick McKim.

I’m greatly honoured to have been elected as Parliamentary Leader of the Australian Green with Larissa Waters as Senate Leader and Co-Deputy Leader and Nick McKim as Deputy Senate Leader and Co-Deputy Leader. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) February 3, 2020

Bandt doubled down on the causes which have defined his political career thus far: a push for more serious emission reduction targets, opposition to the Adani Carmichael project, and Medicare-style ‘Denticare’.

There’s also his insistence on a Green New Deal, an economic and industrial overhaul intended to prevent the worst impacts of climate change while transitioning the economy to a model that won’t eviscerate what’s left.

A Green New Deal means government leading the country in transforming our economy, creating new jobs and industries powered by clean energy and delivering universal services like dental into Medicare and genuinely free education. This is what I will be fighting for. — Adam Bandt (@AdamBandt) February 3, 2020

So that’s that. Di Natale, who will remain in the Senate until the Greens cook up a replacement, is yet to comment on the whole matter.

Amid all of this, Waters has been tweeting about outsized political donations, while McKim was retweeting messages of opposition to Tasmania’s logging industry.

Donations distort our democracy. In a strong, healthy democracy, we should all have our voices heard and the values of our community represented in Parliament – not the vested interests of donors. It's time to take our democracy back! — Larissa Waters (@larissawaters) February 3, 2020

Can you believe Tasmania’s biggest rainforest loggers say logging these forests will benefit the climate? We are on the frontline trying to stop the logging. @GretaThunberg @GeorgeMonbiot #politas #Tarkine #takayna pic.twitter.com/WaESUQyHmy — Bob Brown Foundation (@BobBrownFndn) February 3, 2020

A bit more cohesive than the Nats, hey?

