Greens leader Senator Richard Di Natale has dropped the political bombshell of the week by reportedly standing down from his role as the leader of the party and announcing intentions to leave Federal Parliament altogether in the coming months.

The Victorian Senator is said to have told colleagues of his decision to vacate the party leadership earlier this morning, citing a desire to spend more time with his young family.

The decision also spills the positions of party deputy leadership, currently held by lower house MP Adam Bandt and Senator Larissa Waters.

In a long Twitter thread, Di Natale explained his decision to walk away from Federal politics, stating it was “not a decision I’ve come to lightly,” but that the time was right for his young boys to see their Dad as something other than the “grumpy politician.”

He also cited the joint Labor-Greens carbon price achieved in 2011 under the Gillard Government, championing medicinal cannabis, and, of course, the successful marriage equality push as highlights of his political career.

49-year-old Di Natale, a former GP, was first elected to the Senate back in 2010, and ascended to the party leadership in 2015 following Christine Milne‘s resignation.

The 10-member Greens party room is now set to hold a leadership spill ballot as early as tomorrow in a bid to install a new head of the party. Di Natale will not publicly endorse any candidate.

He is set to remain in Federal Parliament until the party sources a replacement for his Senate seat, which could take until the middle of the year.

Image: AAP