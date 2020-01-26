Hundreds of thousands have gathered for Invasion Day rallies across the country’s major cities today, in protest of the national holiday and to stand in solidarity with First Nations Australians.

Attendance at, and support for, the various Invasion Day rallies has been growing rapidly each year, and this year was no different. Well over 100,000 people reportedly attended Melbourne’s rally at Parliament House, while Newcastle held its their first ever annual march.

“We need to heal the ancestors’ spirit for this country to move forward,” Uncle Robbie Thorpe, a Krautungalung man of the Gunnai Nation, told the Melbourne crowd, Guardian reports. “When that happens this place will change.”

Elsewhere, thousands showed up for respective rallies in Sydney, Adelaide, Darwin, Perth and Hobart, with the chant “always was, always will be Aboriginal land” being heard across the country. According to NITV, around 5,000 took part in Brisbane’s Invasion Day march at Queen’s Park.

Check out some of the powerful imagery below from today’s Invasion Day rallies across the country.

Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Invasion Day rally in Sydney. (Don Arnold/Getty Images)
Invasion Day rally in Melbourne. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)
Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Invasion Day rally in Canberra. (Image: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas)
Invasion Day rally in Brisbane. (AAP Image/Darren England)
Invasion Day rally in Sydney. (Don Arnold/Getty Images)

If you’re interested in learning more about the complex history associated with the date, check out Indigenous activists Sara Khan and Lille Madden‘s discussion regarding the deeper issues of January 26. For further reading, here’s why many people want to change the date.

Educating ourselves is important. As said by Khan, “it is not our responsibility to change your mindset. Our responsibility is to heal. If you are celebrating this day then you are disrupting our healing.”

Image: Getty Images / Rohan Thomson / Stringer