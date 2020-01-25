Thanks for signing up!

Young Australian of the Year finalist Madeline Diamond, from Canberra, turned heads at last night’s ceremony when she arrived with the words ‘Climate Justice’ written on her chest.

Per the 22-year-old’s official bio on the Australian of the Year honour roll:

Madeline Diamond is the founder of Trash Gather (previously known as Trash Mob), a youth-led community group that meets every month to pick up rubbish in public areas in Canberra – as well as advocating for waste free solutions. Under Madeline’s leadership, young people are working together to take control of the future they would like to see. A 100% volunteer-powered organisation, Trash Gather has established sister groups in Yass and Canberra, and is working to establish groups in other towns and cities.

She is also the Executive Officer of SEE-Change, a community organisation encouraging Canberra residents to live more sustainably.

The young climate activist was praised on social media for her actions:

Madeline is appropriately named. She is a diamond. #Bravo https://t.co/1FwUehgiWb — Kerry Glover (@TheRealKerryG) January 25, 2020

Tennis star Ash Barty won Young Australian of the Year, and could not be in Canberra because of her ongoing Australian Open commitments.

Former Australian of the Year Pat Rafter presented her with her trophy at the tournament.