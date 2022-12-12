Short Girlies Unite: Abrand Dropped A Jeans Range You Won’t Need To Send In For Alterations

At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For all my fellow short queens that have never ever had the luxury of buying a pair of jeans that actually fit your lil’ legs, I’ve got some great news for ya today. What is it, you might ask? Well, our mates over at Abrand have just dropped a fire new petite range — and before y’all get ahead of yourselves — we’re not talking petite as in slimmer, we’re talking petite as in specially-made for those of us that weren’t born with 6ft pins.

So what makes them different to a regular pair? The leg length is 5-7cm shorter, so your jeans are cut right, not cut off. So, say goodbye to your appointments with Mum’s 1970s sewing machine or your local alterations store, these Abrand jeans are designed to be worn straight off the rack.

I mean, you’re probably here because you know this collective experience all too well, but if you want to make sure this range is right for you, Abrand recommends measuring the distance between the crotch and the bottom hem of your favourite pair of jeans. If it’s 27″ / 69cm or below, their short gal range is a go.

So what new arrivals are on offer? Let’s take a look, shall we?!

A 94 High & Wide Petite Walkaway, $129.95

Designed to be a little baggier, these relaxed pair of slouch jeans will give you that ‘over-the-shoe’ straight-leg style without leaving you with a bunch of extra material pooling at the bottom.

A 99 Low Straight Petite Katie Organic, $129.95

If you’re channelling your inner Lizzie McGuire, these low-waisted pants serve ultimate Y2K baddie energy.

A 94 High Straight Petite Walkaway, $119.95

If you’re looking for more of a Mom style, high-waisted jeans, this is your best bet, short queens. Bonus points for not having to fold ’em at the ankles, either.

A 94 High & Wide Petite Debbie, $129.95

Wide legs are literally so flattering that I haven’t met an outfit you can’t rock ’em with. And now your lower hems don’t have to get muddy doing so.

A 94 High Straight Petite Dead of Night, $139.95

If you are a classic black jean girly through and through, we had to include a neato option in here for ya, too.

