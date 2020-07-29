ABC News Breakfast today subbed in replacement presenters after a team member’s wife tested positive for coronavirus.

Appearing on the breakfast TV show this morning, hosts Madeleine Morris and Ben Knight explained they were dropped into the role due to the sudden absence of regular presenters Michael Rowland, Lisa Millar, and Nate Byrne.

Morris said the wife of longtime News Breakfast floor manager Joe Sumic yesterday tested positive for COVID-19, adding that he’s been tested as well.

“While we’re waiting for that result,” Morris said, “ABC management has decided the team that worked closely with Joe should self-isolate for the moment.”

Knight said the measure “goes above and [beyond] what the mandatory requirement of the Health Department is, but the ABC just wants to take a bit of extra precaution for the wellbeing of others who work here, and, of course, in the interests of public safety.”

Appearing via video link, Millar said that Sumic’s wife, Laura, had received regular COVID-19 testing due to the industry she works in, but displayed no symptoms of the virus.

All the best to the entire crew, tbh.

ABC News Breakfast is filmed in Melbourne, which is battling to contain a second spike in coronavirus case numbers.

Earlier this month, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews identified workplace transmissions as a key factor to those rising numbers.

The State Government has revealed a suite of payments available to workers impacted by coronavirus testing and self-isolation orders, amid concerns that some folks in tenuous employment circumstances are still heading to work out of financial necessity.

The state yesterday tallied 295 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 9,304. The state has recorded 92 deaths as a result of the virus.