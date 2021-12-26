In a huge win for on-screen representation and cultural diversity in Australian media, two reporters of Asian descent hosted ABC’s flagship morning program ABC Breakfast over the Christmas period. Maybe it’s the holiday spirit in me, but that’s a festive slay if I saw one.

Fauziah Ibrahim and Iskhandar Razak manned the hosting seats this week while regular hosts Michael Rowland and Lisa Millar were away on holiday.

It’s a pretty monumental moment for the Australian broadcast network and Australian broadcast media as a whole. I mean, correct me if I’m wrong but sans SBS, this is the first time I’ve ever seen two hosts of colour or two Asian presenters on a morning show.

Speaking on Twitter, Ibrahim, who is the co-host of the program’s weekend edition, explained why the moment was such a big deal for her as well as for cultural diversity and representation.

“Nearly 20 years ago, three executives told me I’d never be on ABC TV because I would not appeal to their audience,” she said.

“This week two experienced journalists of Asian descent headed the ABC’s flagship breakfast program.

“The kebaya I wore is a nod to how far the ABC and its audience have come.”

Nearly 20 years ago, 3 executives told me I’d never be on @ABCTV because I would not appeal to their audience. This week 2 experienced journalists of Asian descent headed the ABC’s flagship breakfast program. The kebaya I wore is a nod to how far the ABC & its audience have come. pic.twitter.com/NSvQyOQTXi — Fauziah Ibrahim (@fauziah_ibrahim) December 26, 2021

According to Air Asia, a kebaya is a traditional costume found in South East Asian countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore.

Over on Twitter, fellow Asian Australians and their allies have celebrated the moment and Ibrahim’s post, and folks, the tweets might just be even more wholesome than the banter between ABC hosts when they’re on-air.

“I’m 30 and only just realising this is the first time I’ve seen a Kebaya on National TV and not in a doco,” said one user.

“Is this what it feels like when you feel represented for the first time? And it wasn’t till now till you realised how unrepresented your culture was before?”

“Here’s to the national broadcaster looking and sounding like modern Australia,” commented another.

In other historic moments in national TV this year, Channel 10 used the traditional First Nations Peoples’ names for capital cities in their weather report during NAIDOC Week, which is something I’m hoping in 2022 becomes the norm. Love to see some bloody Good News to round out the year.