CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses online abuse.

The Bachelor star Abbie Chatfield has revealed a death threat she received through Instagram, saying it’s just one of hundreds of violent and abusive messages she’s received since entering the spotlight.

Taking it Instagram Friday morning, the 24-year-old podcast host shared an audio clip from a man who threatened to take her life.

In the clip, the man is heard saying “If I ever got the chance, I’d strangle you to death.”

Chatfield shared separate screenshots of messages flung her way, containing further threats of violence and hateful trolling.

“Fuck this. Fuck these people,” Chatfield said in her caption.

“Fuck you if you’ve ever messaged anyone something even close to this. This is why people commit suicide after being catapulted into the spotlight by a TV show.”

Chatfield said it was impossible to block out or ignore the abuse hurled her way, adding that it caused the her to fear for her safety in public.

“I still get worried when people ask for photos with me that they’re going to say something to hurt me or take a photo with me and joke about me with their friends,” she said.

Chatfield used her Instagram Story last night to ask her followers if she could bring the matter to police.

(For more information on reporting online abuse to the police, visit the eSafety Commissioner’s website here.)

In a separate Instagram Story this morning, Chatfield said she had considered creating a separate Instagram account focused on naming and shaming the trolls who fill her DMs.

The reality star is not the only ‘Bachelor’ alum to share details of their online abuse.

In 2018, The Bachelor‘s Cat Henesey revealed she had received “hundreds of messages telling me to kill myself, telling me I’m a waste of space, getting death threats that they want to ruin my life and end me”.

“This isn’t a joke,” Chatfield said today.

“This isn’t fucking funny and This isn’t fair.

“I shouldn’t be falling asleep worried someone will break into my apartment and strangle me.”

Help is available.

If you in immediate danger, call 000.

If you’d like to report online abuse, you can contact the police or reach out to the Australian eSafety Commissioner here.

If you’d like to speak to someone about image based abuse, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.